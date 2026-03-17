Fuel Prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar on March 17, 2026; Check details here

Get the current fuel prices on March 17. Check petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar and other important cities in India.

By Subhashree Dash
Petrol and diesel prices
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Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have remained unchanged over the last 24 hours, with petrol priced at Rs 101.19 per litre today. Diesel is currently priced at ₹92.77 per litre in Bhubaneswar over the last 24 hours.

In the Silver City of Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹101.32 per litre, while diesel costs ₹92.88 per litre today.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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  • Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
  • Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre
  • Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
  • Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre
  • Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.19 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
  • Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
  • Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
  • Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
  • Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.76 per litre
Also Read: India Post to launch 24 Speed Post for next-day guaranteed delivery on March 17, 2026

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