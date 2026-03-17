Fuel Prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar on March 17, 2026; Check details here

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Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have remained unchanged over the last 24 hours, with petrol priced at Rs 101.19 per litre today. Diesel is currently priced at ₹92.77 per litre in Bhubaneswar over the last 24 hours.

In the Silver City of Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹101.32 per litre, while diesel costs ₹92.88 per litre today.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.19 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.76 per litre