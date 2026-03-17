Fuel Prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar on March 17, 2026; Check details here
Get the current fuel prices on March 17. Check petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar and other important cities in India.
Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have remained unchanged over the last 24 hours, with petrol priced at Rs 101.19 per litre today. Diesel is currently priced at ₹92.77 per litre in Bhubaneswar over the last 24 hours.
In the Silver City of Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹101.32 per litre, while diesel costs ₹92.88 per litre today.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre
- Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.19 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.76 per litre