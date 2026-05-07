Fuel prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar, Check updated rates here

Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, petrol prices have remained constant in the last 24 hours. recorded at Rs 103.50 per litre, while diesel prices have been recorded at Rs 90.03 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have decreased by ₹0.04, bringing the price to ₹101.63 per litre, while diesel prices have also decreased by ₹0.05 to ₹93.18 per litre.