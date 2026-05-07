Fuel prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar, Check updated rates here
Check out the latest fuel prices in Bhubaneswar, where petrol remains steady at Rs 103.50 and diesel at Rs 90.03.
Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
Rs. 105.45 per litre in Kolkata
Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
Rs. 100.84 per litre in Chennai
Rs 103.50 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 90.03 per liter