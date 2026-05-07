Fuel prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar, Check updated rates here

Check out the latest fuel prices in Bhubaneswar, where petrol remains steady at Rs 103.50 and diesel at Rs 90.03.

By Subhashree Dash
Petrol and diesel prices
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Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, petrol prices have remained constant in the last 24 hours.  recorded at Rs 103.50 per litre, while diesel prices have been recorded at Rs 90.03 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have decreased by ₹0.04, bringing the price to ₹101.63 per litre, while diesel prices have also decreased by ₹0.05 to ₹93.18 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
Rs. 105.45 per litre in Kolkata
Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
Rs. 100.84 per litre in Chennai
Rs 103.50 per litre in Bhubaneswar

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Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 90.03 per liter

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