Fuel Prices on April 30: Bhubaneswar Petrol, Diesel Rise; Cuttack Shows Decline

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Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol and diesel prices in India stand at Rs 103.54 per litre and Rs 90.03 per litre, respectively, unchanged from yesterday.

Fresh fuel prices were announced in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, April 30, 2026, showing a slight increase of 0.05 paise each for both petrol and diesel over the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is now Rs 100.98 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 92.56 per litre.

In Cuttack, Odisha, petrol and diesel prices have decreased over the past 24 hours. Petrol is priced at Rs 101.63 per litre, and diesel at Rs 93.18 per litre, both decreased by 0.23 paise.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.90 per litre in Chennai

Rs 100.98 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.48 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.56 per liter

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