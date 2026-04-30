Fuel Prices on April 30: Bhubaneswar Petrol, Diesel Rise; Cuttack Shows Decline
Check the fuel prices on April 30 in Bhubaneswar and other cities. Stay informed about petrol and diesel trends.
Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol and diesel prices in India stand at Rs 103.54 per litre and Rs 90.03 per litre, respectively, unchanged from yesterday.
Fresh fuel prices were announced in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, April 30, 2026, showing a slight increase of 0.05 paise each for both petrol and diesel over the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is now Rs 100.98 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 92.56 per litre.
In Cuttack, Odisha, petrol and diesel prices have decreased over the past 24 hours. Petrol is priced at Rs 101.63 per litre, and diesel at Rs 93.18 per litre, both decreased by 0.23 paise.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 100.90 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 100.98 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.48 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.56 per liter