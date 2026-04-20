Fuel prices increased on April 20, 2026; Check updated rates here

Get the latest fuel prices on April 20, including petrol and diesel rates in Bhubaneswar and major Indian cities.

By Subhashree Dash
Petrol and diesel prices

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar has increased by 0.16 paisa, bringing the current rate to Rs 101.35 per litre. The diesel price has also increased by 0.16 paisa, with the current rate recorded at Rs 92.92 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have decreased by 0.17 paisa, with the current rate at Rs 101.29 per litre. The diesel price has fallen by 0.16 paisa, with the current rate recorded at Rs 92.86 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
  • Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 100.80 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 101.35 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.92 per liter
Also Read: Gold and Silver prices remain stable in the last 24 hours in India, Check rates here

Advertisement

x