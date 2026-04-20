Fuel prices increased on April 20, 2026; Check updated rates here

Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar has increased by 0.16 paisa, bringing the current rate to Rs 101.35 per litre. The diesel price has also increased by 0.16 paisa, with the current rate recorded at Rs 92.92 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have decreased by 0.17 paisa, with the current rate at Rs 101.29 per litre. The diesel price has fallen by 0.16 paisa, with the current rate recorded at Rs 92.86 per litre.