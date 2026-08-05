Fuel prices increased in Odisha on August 5, 2026; Check rates here
Check the latest fuel prices in Odisha, including petrol at ₹108.97 and diesel at ₹100.68 per litre in Bhubaneswar today.
Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices have increased in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, with petrol priced at ₹108.97 per litre and diesel at ₹100.68 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have fluctuated between ₹108.85 and ₹109.33 per litre, while diesel prices have ranged from ₹100.56 to ₹101.02 per litre.
Notably, the prices of fuel have increased by 0.12 paisa in the last 24 hours in the capital city of Odisha.
In Cuttack, petrol is being sold at ₹109.20 per litre, decreased slightly from yesterday’s ₹109.33 per litre. Diesel prices have also decreased to ₹100.90 per litre from ₹101.02 per litre a day earlier. Over the last 10 days, petrol prices in Cuttack have ranged from ₹108.85 to ₹109.33 per litre, while diesel prices have remained between ₹100.56 and ₹101.02 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 105.01 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 101.03 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 108.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 91.82 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.68 per litre