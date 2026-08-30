Fuel prices increased in India by Rs 1.27 on August 30, 2026; Check latest rates here

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Fuel prices in India increased by Rs 1.27 paisa in the last 24 hours on August 30, 2026. Fuel prices were recorded at Rs 112.48 per litre, and diesel stood at Rs 99.13 in the last 24 hours.

Petrol and diesel prices increased by Rs 0.34 paisa in the capital city today. Petrol is being sold at ₹109.31 per litre, while diesel costs ₹101.03 per litre, with a slight increase

In Cuttack, both fuel prices witnessed a marginal increase. Petrol is priced at ₹109.31 per litre. At the same time, diesel is available at ₹101.03 per litre, compared with ₹100.90 yesterday.

Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in both cities have fluctuated between ₹105.19 and ₹110.57 per litre, while diesel prices have ranged from ₹100.42 to ₹102.28 per litre.

Advertisement

Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 102.12 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 113.51 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 111.21 per litre

Chennai: Rs 107.76 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 109.31 per liter

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 95.20 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 99.82 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 97.83 per litre

Chennai: Rs 99.55 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.03 per litre