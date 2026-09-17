Fuel prices increased in Bhubaneswar on September 17, 2026; Check rates here
Stay updated on fuel prices on September 17. Discover the latest trends for petrol and diesel in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar is ₹110.49 per litre, increased by Rs 1.52 from yesterday’s rate of ₹108.97. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have fluctuated between ₹108.85 and ₹109.33 per litre.
Today’s diesel price in Bhubaneswar is ₹102.15 per litre, increased by Rs 1.47 from yesterday’s rate of ₹102.15. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.56 and ₹101.03 per litre.
Today’s petrol price in Cuttack stands at ₹110.49 per litre, with a slight increase from yesterday’s rate. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have fluctuated between ₹108.97 and ₹109.78 per litre.
Today’s diesel price in Cuttack stands at ₹102.15 per litre, with a slight decrease from yesterday’s rate. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.68 and ₹101.46 per litre.
The fuel rates have been increased by Rs 1.16 in Cuttack in the last 24 hours.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 113.51 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 111.21 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 107.76 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 110.49 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 95.20 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 99.82 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 97.83 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 99.55 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 102.15 per liter