Fuel prices increased in Bhubaneswar on September 17, 2026; Check rates here

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Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar is ₹110.49 per litre, increased by Rs 1.52 from yesterday’s rate of ₹108.97. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have fluctuated between ₹108.85 and ₹109.33 per litre.

Today’s diesel price in Bhubaneswar is ₹102.15 per litre, increased by Rs 1.47 from yesterday’s rate of ₹102.15. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.56 and ₹101.03 per litre.

Today’s petrol price in Cuttack stands at ₹110.49 per litre, with a slight increase from yesterday’s rate. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have fluctuated between ₹108.97 and ₹109.78 per litre.

Today’s diesel price in Cuttack stands at ₹102.15 per litre, with a slight decrease from yesterday’s rate. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.68 and ₹101.46 per litre.

The fuel rates have been increased by Rs 1.16 in Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

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Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 113.51 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 111.21 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 107.76 per litre in Chennai

Rs 110.49 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 95.20 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 99.82 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 97.83 per litre

Chennai: Rs 99.55 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 102.15 per liter