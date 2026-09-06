Fuel prices increased in Bhubaneswar on September 06, 2026; Check updated rates here
Check the latest fuel prices in Bhubaneswar: petrol is Rs 108.97 and diesel is Rs 100.68 per litre amidst minor fluctuations.
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates increased marginally in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, on Sunday. On September 06, 2026, petrol was priced at Rs 108.97 per litre while diesel cost Rs 100.68 per litre in the last 24 hours.
Notably, rates have increased by 0.12 paise in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar.
In Cuttack, fuel prices have decreased in the last 24 hours. On September 06, 2026, petrol was priced at Rs 108.97 per liter, while diesel costs Rs 100.68 per liter. The rates have decreased by 0.34 paise in the Silver City of Odisha in the last 24 hours.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi
Rs. 113.51 per litre in Kolkata
Rs. 111.21 per litre in Mumbai
Rs. 107.75 per litre in Chennai
Rs 108.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Delhi: Rs 95.20 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 99.82 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 97.83 per litre
Chennai: Rs 99.56 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.68 per liter