Fuel prices increased in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on May 22, 2026; Check updated rates here
Stay updated with the latest fuel prices in Bhubaneswar. Petrol is now Rs 105.18, and diesel is Rs 96.76 per litre.
Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices in Bhubaneswar increased by 0.09 paisa, bringing the rate to Rs 105.18 per litre. Diesel prices also increased by 0.08 paisa, reaching Rs 96.76 per litre.
In Cuttack, petrol prices increased by 0.36 paisa to Rs 105.82 per litre, while diesel prices also increased by 0.35 paisa in the last 24 hours, bringing the rate to ₹97.38 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 98.64 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 109.70 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 107.59 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 104.51 per litre in Chennai
- Rs. 111.84 per litre in Hyderabad
- Rs 105.18 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 91.58 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 96.07 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 94.08 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 96.13 per litre
- Hyderabad: Rs 99.95 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 96.76 per liter