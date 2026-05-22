Fuel prices increased in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on May 22, 2026; Check updated rates here

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Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices in Bhubaneswar increased by 0.09 paisa, bringing the rate to Rs 105.18 per litre. Diesel prices also increased by 0.08 paisa, reaching Rs 96.76 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices increased by 0.36 paisa to Rs 105.82 per litre, while diesel prices also increased by 0.35 paisa in the last 24 hours, bringing the rate to ₹97.38 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Rs 98.64 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 109.70 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 107.59 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 104.51 per litre in Chennai

Rs. 111.84 per litre in Hyderabad

Rs 105.18 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 91.58 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 96.07 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 94.08 per litre

Chennai: Rs 96.13 per litre

Hyderabad: Rs 99.95 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 96.76 per liter