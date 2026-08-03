Fuel prices increased in Bhubaneswar on August 3, 2026; Check details inside

Stay updated on fuel prices in Bhubaneswar. Check latest rates for petrol and diesel, reflecting recent fluctuations.

By Subhashree Dash
Fuel Prices Today

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Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices have increased in Bhubaneswar on Monday, with petrol priced at ₹109.33 per litre and diesel at ₹101.02 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have fluctuated between ₹108.85 and ₹109.33 per litre, while diesel prices have ranged from ₹100.56 to ₹101.02 per litre.

Notably, the prices of fuel have increased by 0.36 paisa in the last 24 hours.

In Cuttack, petrol is being sold at ₹109.33 per litre, up slightly from yesterday’s ₹109.20 per litre. Diesel prices have also remained constant by ₹101.02 per litre from ₹100.90 per litre a day earlier. Over the last 10 days, petrol prices in Cuttack have ranged from ₹108.85 to ₹109.33 per litre, while diesel prices have remained between ₹100.56 and ₹101.02 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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  • Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 105.01 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 101.03 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 109.33 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 91.82 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre
  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.02 per litre
Also Read: New market timings from Monday; F&O segment to remain open till 3:40pm

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