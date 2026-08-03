Fuel prices increased in Bhubaneswar on August 3, 2026; Check details inside
Stay updated on fuel prices in Bhubaneswar. Check latest rates for petrol and diesel, reflecting recent fluctuations.
Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices have increased in Bhubaneswar on Monday, with petrol priced at ₹109.33 per litre and diesel at ₹101.02 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have fluctuated between ₹108.85 and ₹109.33 per litre, while diesel prices have ranged from ₹100.56 to ₹101.02 per litre.
Notably, the prices of fuel have increased by 0.36 paisa in the last 24 hours.
In Cuttack, petrol is being sold at ₹109.33 per litre, up slightly from yesterday’s ₹109.20 per litre. Diesel prices have also remained constant by ₹101.02 per litre from ₹100.90 per litre a day earlier. Over the last 10 days, petrol prices in Cuttack have ranged from ₹108.85 to ₹109.33 per litre, while diesel prices have remained between ₹100.56 and ₹101.02 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 105.01 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 101.03 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 109.33 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 91.82 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.02 per litre