Fuel prices increased in Bhubaneswar on April 28, 2026; Check updated rates here
Stay informed about fuel prices on April 28. Discover how prices have shifted in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack today.
Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol and diesel prices in India stand at Rs 103.54 per litre and Rs 90.03 per litre, respectively, unchanged from yesterday.
Fresh fuel prices were announced in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, showing a marginal decline of 0.25 paise each for both petrol and diesel over the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is now Rs 101.19 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 per litre.
In Cuttack city, Odisha, petrol and diesel prices have decreased in the past 24 hours. Petrol is priced at Rs 101.46 per litre, and diesel at Rs 93.02 per litre, both down by 0.50 paise.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 100.90 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 101.19 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.48 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.76 per liter