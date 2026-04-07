Fuel prices increased in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on April 07, 2026

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Today in Bhubaneswar, petrol was priced at ₹103.54 per litre, while diesel stood at ₹90.03 per litre, based on data from the last 24 hours as of April 7, 2026.

Notably, fuel prices in Bhubaneswar have seen a slight increase over the past 24 hours.

In Cuttack, petrol prices increased by 0.26 paisa to ₹101.72 per litre, while diesel prices also increased by 0.25 paisa, reaching ₹93.27 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Advertisement

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.84 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 103.54 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.30 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 90.03 per litre