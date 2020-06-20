Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel increased once again today and the increasing trend keeps rising high. The steep rise in prices has continued for 14 consecutive days today.

As on Saturday, the price of Petrol in New Delhi was recorded as Rs 78.88 per litre after an increase of 51 paise/ ltr. In the meanwhile, the diesel price was increased by 61 paise, which makes diesel available at Rs 77.67 per litre.

The prices of petrol increased on Friday by 56 paise per litre due to which the petrol price was Rs 78.37. Likewise, the price of diesel was increased by 63 paise, after which the price of diesel was increased to Rs 77.06.