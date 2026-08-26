Fuel prices decreased on August 26, 2026; Check updated rates here

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Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices in Bhubaneswar fell by 3.78 paisa on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. According to available fuel-price data, petrol is now priced at Rs 117.61 per litre in India and Rs 105.19 per litre in the Odisha capital.

Diesel prices decreased by 0.26 paisa per litre in Bhubaneswar on August 26. The diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 100.42 per litre today.

In Odisha’s silver city, Cuttack, petrol prices have also decreased by Rs 4.01 in the last 24 hours, with the price recorded at Rs 105.19 per litre. On Wednesday, the diesel rate was recorded at Rs 100.42 per litre, decreased by 0.48 paisa in the last 24 hours.

Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

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Delhi: Rs 102.12 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 113.51 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 111.21 per litre

Chennai: Rs 107.76 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 105.19 per liter

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 95.20 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 99.82 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 97.83 per litre

Chennai: Rs 99.55 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.42 per litre