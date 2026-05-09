Fuel prices decreased in Capital City of Odisha on Saturday, Check updated rates here

Fuel prices decreased in Bhubaneswar as petrol dropped to Rs 101.16 per litre. Discover the latest updates on fuel pricing.

By Subhashree Dash
Petrol and Diesel Rates

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Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices have decreased over the last 24 hours. Recorded at Rs 101.16 per litre, while diesel was at Rs 92.74 per litre on Saturday, May 09, 2026.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have increased by 0.17 paisa, bringing the price to Rs 101.48 per litre, while diesel prices have also increased by 0.16 paisa to Rs 93.04 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
  • Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 105.45 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 100.84 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 101.35 per litre in Bhubaneswar

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Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.92 per liter
Also Read: Gold prices dips on May 08; check how much it costs today

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