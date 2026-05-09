Fuel prices decreased in Capital City of Odisha on Saturday, Check updated rates here
Fuel prices decreased in Bhubaneswar as petrol dropped to Rs 101.16 per litre. Discover the latest updates on fuel pricing.
- Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 105.45 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 100.84 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 101.35 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.92 per liter