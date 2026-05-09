Fuel prices decreased in Capital City of Odisha on Saturday, Check updated rates here

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices have decreased over the last 24 hours. Recorded at Rs 101.16 per litre, while diesel was at Rs 92.74 per litre on Saturday, May 09, 2026.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have increased by 0.17 paisa, bringing the price to Rs 101.48 per litre, while diesel prices have also increased by 0.16 paisa to Rs 93.04 per litre.