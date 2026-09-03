Fuel prices decreased in Bhubaneswar; Check latest rates here
Stay updated on fuel prices in Bhubaneswar. Today, petrol is at ₹108.95 per litre and diesel at ₹100.64 per litre.
Today’s diesel price in Bhubaneswar stands at ₹100.64 per litre, compared with ₹100.68 yesterday, reflecting a decrease of 0.38 per litre. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have ranged between ₹100.42 and ₹102.28 per litre.
In Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹109.33 per litre, up from ₹109.20 yesterday, an increase of 0.45 paisa per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have fluctuated between ₹105.19 and ₹110.57 per litre.
Diesel in Cuttack is priced at ₹101.46 per litre, compared with ₹100.90 yesterday, marking an increase of 0.44 paisa per litre. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have ranged between ₹100.42 and ₹102.28 per litre.
Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 102.12 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 113.51 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 111.21 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 107.76 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 108.95 per liter
Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 95.20 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 99.82 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 97.83 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 100.64 per litre