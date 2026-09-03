Fuel prices decreased in Bhubaneswar; Check latest rates here

Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar stands at ₹108.95 per litre, up from yesterday’s rate of ₹108.97, marking an decrease of 0.38 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have fluctuated between ₹105.19 and ₹110.57 per litre.

Today’s diesel price in Bhubaneswar stands at ₹100.64 per litre, compared with ₹100.68 yesterday, reflecting a decrease of 0.38 per litre. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have ranged between ₹100.42 and ₹102.28 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹109.33 per litre, up from ₹109.20 yesterday, an increase of 0.45 paisa per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have fluctuated between ₹105.19 and ₹110.57 per litre.

Diesel in Cuttack is priced at ₹101.46 per litre, compared with ₹100.90 yesterday, marking an increase of 0.44 paisa per litre. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have ranged between ₹100.42 and ₹102.28 per litre.

Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 102.12 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 113.51 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 111.21 per litre

Chennai: Rs 107.76 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 108.95 per liter

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows: