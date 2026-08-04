Fuel prices decreased in Bhubaneswar on August 4, 2026; Check updated rates here

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Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices have decreased in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, with petrol priced at ₹108.85 per litre and diesel at ₹100.56 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have fluctuated between ₹108.85 and ₹109.33 per litre, while diesel prices have ranged from ₹100.56 to ₹101.02 per litre.

Notably, the prices of fuel have decreased by 0.48 paisa in the last 24 hours in the capital city of Odisha.

In Cuttack, petrol is being sold at ₹109.33 per litre, up slightly from yesterday’s ₹109.20 per litre. Diesel prices have also remained constant at ₹101.02 per litre from ₹100.90 per litre a day earlier. Over the last 10 days, petrol prices in Cuttack have ranged from ₹108.85 to ₹109.33 per litre, while diesel prices have remained between ₹100.56 and ₹101.02 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 105.01 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 101.03 per litre in Chennai

Rs 108.85 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 91.82 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.56 per litre