Fuel prices decreased by 0.16 paisa in Bhubaneswar on 24th April, Check details here

Stay updated on fuel prices in Bhubaneswar. Discover the current rates for petrol and diesel in your city today.

By Subhashree Dash
Petrol and Diesel Prices

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Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar has decreased by 0.16 paisa, bringing the current rate to ₹101.03 per litre. The diesel price has also been decreased by 0.17 paisa, with the current rate recorded at ₹92.60 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have decreased by 0.20 paisa, with the current rate at ₹101.31 per litre. The diesel price has risen by 0.19 paisa, with the current rate recorded at ₹92.88 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
  • Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 100.84 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 101.03 per litre in Bhubaneswar

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Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.60 per liter
Also Read: India’s wireless mobile subscribers base crosses 1.265 billion in March: TRAI

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