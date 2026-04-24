Fuel prices decreased by 0.16 paisa in Bhubaneswar on 24th April, Check details here

Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar has decreased by 0.16 paisa, bringing the current rate to ₹101.03 per litre. The diesel price has also been decreased by 0.17 paisa, with the current rate recorded at ₹92.60 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have decreased by 0.20 paisa, with the current rate at ₹101.31 per litre. The diesel price has risen by 0.19 paisa, with the current rate recorded at ₹92.88 per litre. Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows: