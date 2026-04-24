Fuel prices decreased by 0.16 paisa in Bhubaneswar on 24th April, Check details here
Stay updated on fuel prices in Bhubaneswar. Discover the current rates for petrol and diesel in your city today.
- Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 100.84 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 101.03 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.60 per liter