Fuel Prices Continue To Hike In Odisha’s Capital City Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Fuel prices continue to hike in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Petrol recorded ₹ 84.61 while diesel recorded ₹ 80.72 in Bhubaneswar.

As on Saturday the prices of petrol and diesel were recorded ₹ 84.17 and ₹ 80.30 in the city.

Petrol hiked by 44 paise/ litre while Diesel hiked by 42 paise/ litre in last 24 hours.

