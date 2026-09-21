Fuel Price Update: Petrol Steady in Bhubaneswar, Rises Slightly in Cuttack

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Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in Bhubaneswar on Monday, while Cuttack witnessed a marginal decline in both fuel prices compared to the previous day.

In Bhubaneswar, petrol is priced at ₹108.97 per litre, unchanged from yesterday. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have fluctuated between ₹108.97 and ₹110.49 per litre.

Diesel in the state capital is being sold at ₹100.68 per litre, also unchanged from the previous day. Over the last 10 days, diesel prices have ranged between ₹100.68 and ₹102.15 per litre.

Meanwhile, in Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹109.20 per litre, increased from ₹109.06 per litre recorded yesterday. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have ranged from ₹108.97 to ₹110.49 per litre.

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Cuttack’s diesel price stands at ₹100.90 per litre, compared to ₹100.77 per litre on the previous day. Over the last 10 days, diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.68 and ₹102.15 per litre.

Fuel prices in India are generally revised daily by oil marketing companies, with rates varying across cities due to factors including taxes and local levies.

The fuel rates have been increased by 0.14 paisa in the last 24 hours in Cuttack.

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