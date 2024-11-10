Fuel Price Remains Same In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices remain constant in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Sunday, 10th November , 2024. The petrol price has been recorded at Rs 100.97 per litre while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 92.55 per litre today.

The petrol and diesel rates in Odisha’s silver city Cuttack have increased by 0.44 paise in the last 24 hours and are recorded at Rs 101.63 and Rs 93.18 respectively. The petrol rate in Odisha’s Malkangiri remained same recorded at Rs 102.58 per litre while the diesel rate remained constant at Rs 94.19 per litre.

Meanwhile, the petrol prices in major cities of India like Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 100.80, Rs 104.95, and Rs 103.44 respectively. The diesel price, on the other hand, is recorded at Rs 92.39 in Chennai, Rs 91.76 in Kolkata, and in Mumbai, the rates are at Rs 89.97.

The cost of petrol in the national capital, Delhi is recorded at Rs 94.77 per litre while diesel is at Rs 87.67 per litre.