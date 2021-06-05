Bhubaneswar: The fuel price in the capital city of Odisha on Saturday. Today, the petrol price is recorded at Rs 95.49 per litre while diesel price is recorded at Rs 93.34 per litre.

The Price of Petrol and Diesel in the Bhubaneswar has remain unchanged for the last 24 hours.

