Fuel Price Remains Constant In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check Rates

By KalingaTV Bureau
petrol in bhubaneswar
Image Credits: india.com

Bhubaneswar: The fuel price in the capital city of Odisha on Saturday. Today, the petrol price is recorded at Rs 95.49 per litre while diesel price is recorded at Rs 93.34 per litre.

On Friday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 95.49 per litre and diesel price was recorded at Rs 93.34per litre.

The Price of Petrol and Diesel in the Bhubaneswar has remain unchanged for the last 24 hours.

Check Petrol price in some cities across India:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Check Diesel price in some cities across India:

Image Credit: Good Returns
