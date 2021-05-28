Fuel Price Remains Constant In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The price of fuel has remained constant in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Today, the petrol price recorded at Rs 94.22 per litre and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 92.02 per litre.

On Thursday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 94.02 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 91.74 per litre. The price had increased marginally as compared to Wednesday.

Petrol price in metros across India:

Diesel price in metros across India: