Bhubaneswar: The fuel price has increased slightly in the capital city of Odisha on Friday. Today, the petrol price is recorded at Rs 95.49 per litre while diesel price is recorded at Rs 93.34 per litre.

On Thursday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 95.22 per litre and diesel price was recorded at Rs 93.03 per litre. The same price of fuel had also been recorded on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The price of fuel has also increased in many cities across India including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Gurgaon, etc.

Check Petrol price in some cities across India:

Check Diesel price in some cities across India: