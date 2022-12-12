Fuel price increases in Bhubaneswar today, check details

The petrol price and diesel price are recorded at Rs. 103.60 and Rs. 95.15 respectively in capital city Bhubaneswar today on Monday.

Business
By Sriya Masanta 0
petrol diesel price in bhubaneswar today
Photo Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The fuel price in the capital city of Odisha has been increased today. The petrol price has been recorded at Rs. 103.60 and the diesel price has been recorded at Rs. 95.15 on Monday.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have decreased in the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is recorded at Rs 103.38 per litre. Meanwhile, the diesel price is recorded at Rs 94.93 per litre which is lower as compared to yesterday.

The petrol price in major cities of India on Monday is recorded at Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 96.72 in New Delhi, Rs 102.63 in Chennai, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

The diesel price in the capital city New Delhi is recorded at Rs 89.62. Diesel rates in Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 94.27. Kolkata has registered diesel rates at Rs 92.76. Meanwhile, diesel rate in Chennai has remained same and is recorded at Rs 94.24.

