Fuel Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Tuesday, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
petrol and diesel prices In bhubaneswar
Image credits: DNA India

Bhubaneswar: The price of fuel has marginal Increase in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Today, the petrol price recorded at Rs 94.16 per litre and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 91.87 per litre.

On Monday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 93.75 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 91.43 per litre.

The price of petrol has Increased by Rs 0.41 and Rs 0.44 has decreased of the diesel price in the last 24 hours.

Petrol price in metros across India:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel price in metros across India:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

