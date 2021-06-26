Fuel price increases marginally in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, Check rates here

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price has increased in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The petrol has increased by 39 paisa per litre and diesel price increased by 42 paise per litre in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 98.89 per litre while the cost of diesel has reached at Rs 96.62 per litre in the capital city of Odisha.

Whereas on Friday, the price of petrol was also recorded at Rs 98.50 per litre and diesel price was recorded at Rs 96.20 per litre.

Check petrol price in major cities of India:

Check diesel price in major cities of India: