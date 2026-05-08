Fuel Price Increased In Bhubaneswar On Friday; Check Updated Rates Here

On May 08, the price of petrol was recorded at Rs 101.35 per litre, while the cost was recorded at Rs 92.92 per litre in Bhubaneswar.

By Subhashree Dash
Petrol and diesel prices

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Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices have increased over the last 24 hours. Recorded at Rs 101.35 per litre, while diesel prices have been recorded at Rs 92.92 per litre on May 08, 2026, on Friday.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have decreased by 0.17 paisa, bringing the price to Rs 101.31 per litre, while diesel prices have also decreased by 0.16 paisa to Rs 92.88 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
  • Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 105.45 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 100.84 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 101.35 per litre in Bhubaneswar

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Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.92 per liter
Also Read: BSNL likely to raise tariffs in FY27

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