Fuel Price Increased In Bhubaneswar On Friday; Check Updated Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices have increased over the last 24 hours. Recorded at Rs 101.35 per litre, while diesel prices have been recorded at Rs 92.92 per litre on May 08, 2026, on Friday.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have decreased by 0.17 paisa, bringing the price to Rs 101.31 per litre, while diesel prices have also decreased by 0.16 paisa to Rs 92.88 per litre.