Fuel Price Increased In Bhubaneswar On Friday; Check Updated Rates Here
On May 08, the price of petrol was recorded at Rs 101.35 per litre, while the cost was recorded at Rs 92.92 per litre in Bhubaneswar.
- Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 105.45 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 100.84 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 101.35 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.92 per liter