Fuel Price Increased In Bhubaneswar and Cuttack today; Check Updated Rates Here
Check the current fuel price in Bhubaneswar. Petrol is now priced at Rs 101.11, while diesel costs Rs 92.69.
Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have increased in the last 24 hours, with petrol priced at Rs 101.11 per litre today. Diesel is currently priced at Rs 92.69 per litre in Bhubaneswar over the last 24 hours.
In the Silver City of Cuttack, petrol and diesel prices have increased in the last 24 hours. Petrol is priced at ₹101.86 per litre, while diesel costs ₹93.41 per litre today.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre
- Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.11 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per litre