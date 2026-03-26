Fuel price in Bhubaneswar increased on March 26, Check updated rates here

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Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price has increased by 0.16 paisa, bringing the current rate to Rs 101.19 per litre, while diesel prices have also risen by 0.17 paisa, now recorded at Rs 92.77 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have increased by 0.19 paisa, with the current rate recorded at ₹101.86 per litre. Diesel prices have also gone up by 0.18 paisa, now standing at ₹93.41 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.19 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.77 per litre

Also Read: Tata Motors to impose price hike from April 2026