Fuel price in Bhubaneswar increased amid West Asia Tensions, Check details here
Find the latest updates on the fuel price in Bhubaneswar, including recent increases in petrol and diesel rates.
Bhubaneswar: Today in Bhubaneswar, petrol prices increased by 0.16 paisa, bringing the current rate to Rs 101.35 per litre, while diesel prices also rose by 0.15 paisa, now standing at Rs 92.92 per litre in the last 24 hours, that is on March 31, 2026.
In Cuttack, petrol prices increased by 0.17 paisa to Rs 101.48 per litre, and diesel prices by 0.16 paisa to Rs 93.04 per litre in the last 24 hours.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.84 per litre
- Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.35 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.92 per litre