Fuel price hikes, West Asia tensions push Indian businesses towards EV transition

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New Delhi : Rising crude oil prices amid the ongoing West Asia crisis have brought in another round of petrol and diesel increases, which in turn is accelerating India’s shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), particularly in the commercial and fleet mobility segment, industry leaders said.

Petrol and diesel prices have been increased three times in the last ten days, putting additional pressure on businesses dependent on transportation and logistics. Industry stakeholders believe the volatility in fuel markets is strengthening the case for electric mobility as companies seek stability in operational costs.

According to industry estimates, global EV registrations crossed 1.6 million units in April 2026, marking the second consecutive month of growth in demand.

Experts said the EV transition is increasingly being driven by economic necessity rather than environmental concerns.

Alpna Jain, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Drivn, said fluctuating oil prices are creating uncertainty for businesses.

“Oil prices have stopped behaving like a manageable variable; they have become a genuine threat to how businesses plan, price, and operate. A single price spike is enough to reopen contracts, shrink margins, and throw off budgets that were locked in well in advance,” Jain said.

She added that businesses are now focused on how quickly they can shift to EVs without disrupting operations.

“EV leasing makes that possible. No heavy capital outlay, no ownership headaches, no exposure to resale risk. Just a clear, fixed cost that stays consistent whether fuel prices rise or fall,” she said.

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Talking about how EV registrations are seeing a decline in North America and China after expiry of certain inventives, she added, “While North America saw EV registrations fall 28% following the end of tax credit schemes, and China dipped 8% after trade-in incentives expired, India’s trajectory looks markedly different driven by a growing policy push, rising diesel costs, and a B2B segment hungry for operational cost savings.”

Industry leaders also pointed to geopolitical instability in West Asia as a major factor behind growing EV adoption globally.

Mukesh Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of MaxVolt Energy Industries, said consumers and businesses are increasingly turning to electric mobility due to concerns around fossil fuel dependence.

“With fuel prices climbing and geopolitical tensions showing no signs of easing, more people are turning to electric vehicles than ever before,” Gupta said.

“The geopolitical instability we’re seeing today has made one thing very clear — depending heavily on fossil fuels for transportation carries real risk,” he added.

Gupta said, “In Europe, Chinese brands now account for 22% of EVs and plug-in hybrids sold up from 19% a year ago underscoring that technology supply chains are rapidly globalising.

For Indian battery makers, that competitive pressure is also an opportunity: fleet operators increasingly prefer locally supported, certified solutions over imported alternatives.”

Also read : Rupee undervalued, inflation gap at record low, time to turn constructive on Indian assets: DSP…

(ANI)