Fuel price decreases marginally in Bhubaneswar today; Check new rates here

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have marginally dropped in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours on Saturday. On August 31, 2024, Petrol price has been priced at Rs 100.97 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.55 per litre. The cost of petrol has decreased by 53 paise and diesel by 51 paise, respectively.

In Cuttack, the price of petrol have remained constant and diesel has increased in the last 24 hours. On August 31, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.14 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.72 per litre. The Price of diesel has decreased by 0.02 paise.

Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 94.72 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 104.95 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 103.44 per litre

Chennai: Rs 100.75 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.97 per litre

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows: