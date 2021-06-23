Fuel price decreases marginally in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, Check details here

Bhubaneswar: The fuel price has decreased marginally in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The petrol and diesel price has deceased by one paise per litre in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 98.26 per litre while diesel price is recorded at Rs 96.14 per litre in the capital city.

Whereas on Tuesday, the price of petrol was also recorded at Rs 98.27 per litre and diesel price was recorded at Rs 96.15 per litre.

Check petrol price in major cities of India:

Check diesel price in major cities of India: