Fuel price decreases marginally in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, Check details here

By KalingaTV Bureau
petrol price today in bhubaneswar
Image Credits: dieselor

Bhubaneswar: The fuel price has decreased marginally in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The petrol and diesel price has deceased by one paise per litre in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 98.26 per litre while diesel price is recorded at Rs 96.14 per litre in the capital city.

Whereas on Tuesday, the price of petrol was also recorded at Rs 98.27 per litre and diesel price was recorded at Rs 96.15 per litre.

Related News

Fuel price remains the same in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, Check…

Petrol and diesel price continues to increase in Bhubaneswar…

Check petrol price in major cities of India:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Check diesel price in major cities of India:

Image Credit: Good Returns
You might also like
State

Bargarh & Cuttack reports highest Covid-19 deaths in Odisha

Business

Gold price increases in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, Check Rates

State

Odisha logs 3,456 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

State

Odisha: Undertrial prisoner dies at Soro sub-jail in Balasore

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.