Fuel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The price of fuel has decreased marginally for two consecutive days in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Today, the petrol price recorded at Rs 93.63 per litre and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 91.18 per litre.

On Friday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 94.25 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 91.78 per litre.

