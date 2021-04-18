Fuel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
fuel price in odisha
Image credits: outlookindia

Bhubaneswar: The price of fuel has decreased marginally for two consecutive days in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Today, the petrol price recorded at Rs 93.63 per litre and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 91.18 per litre.

On Friday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 94.25 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 91.78 per litre.

Petrol price in metros across India:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel price in metros across India:

Image Credit: Good Returns
