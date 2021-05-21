Bhubaneswar: The price of fuel has decreased marginally after remaining constant for two consecutive days in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Today, the petrol price recorded at Rs 93.38 per litre and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 90.81 per litre.

On Thursday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 93.56 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 90.98 per litre.

The price of petrol has decreased by Rs 0.18 and Rs 0.17 has decreased of the diesel price in the last 24 hours.

Petrol price in various metros across India:

Diesel price in various metros across India: