Fuel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar for 2nd Consecutive Day; Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have decreased for 2nd consecutive day in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On July 21, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 100.89 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.47 per litre. The Fuel prices have fallen by 0.08 paise in Bhubaneswar today.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, fuel rates have increased by 0.41 Paise in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.57 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.13 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 104.95 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.44 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.76 per litre in Chennai

Rs 100.89 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows: