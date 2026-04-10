Fuel Price decreased in Bhubaneswar today; Check updated rates here
Get the latest updates on fuel price in Bhubaneswar. Today's petrol stands at ₹100.93 and diesel at ₹92.51.
Bhubaneswar: Today in Bhubaneswar, petrol was recorded at ₹100.93 per litre, down by 0.10 paisa, while diesel also decreased by 0.09 paisa, bringing the current price to ₹92.51 per litre.
In Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹101.67 per litre, and diesel is priced at ₹93.23 per litre.
The prices of petrol and diesel have been increased by 0.21 paisa in Cuttack in the last 24 hours.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre
- Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.93 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.51 per litre