Fuel Price decreased in Bhubaneswar today; Check updated rates here

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Bhubaneswar: Today in Bhubaneswar, petrol was recorded at ₹100.93 per litre, down by 0.10 paisa, while diesel also decreased by 0.09 paisa, bringing the current price to ₹92.51 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹101.67 per litre, and diesel is priced at ₹93.23 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel have been increased by 0.21 paisa in Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.93 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.51 per litre