Fuel Price decreased in Bhubaneswar on Odia New Year; Check updated rates here
Get the latest fuel price in Bhubaneswar. Today's petrol stands at Rs 100.94 and diesel at Rs 92.52 per litre.
Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol and diesel prices in India are Rs 103.54 and Rs 90.03 per litre, unchanged from yesterday. The rates have fluctuated over the last two months.
Fresh petrol and diesel prices were announced in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday for April 14, 2026, and the rates have decreased by 0.25 paise in the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is Rs 100.94 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 92.52 per litre.
Coming to Cuttack City, Odisha, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have increased by 0.53 paise in the last 24 hours. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.67 per litre, and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 93.23 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 100.80 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 103.54 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 90.03 per liter