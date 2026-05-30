Fuel Price decreased in Bhubaneswar on May 30, 2026; Check Updated Rates Here

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Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have decreased, with petrol price at Rs 108.89 per litre and diesel price at Rs 100.60 per litre, respectively, on May 30, 2026.

Yesterday, the petrol and diesel rates remained the same as today. The petrol and diesel prices have reduced in the last 24 hours.

The petrol price was recorded at Rs 109.06 per litre, while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 100.77 per litre in Silver City, Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 101.06 per litre in Chennai

Rs 108.89 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.60 per liter