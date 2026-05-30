Fuel Price decreased in Bhubaneswar on May 30, 2026; Check Updated Rates Here
Check the latest fuel price on May 30, with petrol at Rs 108.89 and diesel at Rs 100.60 in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have decreased, with petrol price at Rs 108.89 per litre and diesel price at Rs 100.60 per litre, respectively, on May 30, 2026.
Yesterday, the petrol and diesel rates remained the same as today. The petrol and diesel prices have reduced in the last 24 hours.
The petrol price was recorded at Rs 109.06 per litre, while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 100.77 per litre in Silver City, Cuttack in the last 24 hours.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 101.06 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 108.89 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.60 per liter