Fuel price decreased in Bhubaneswar on February 23, check updated rates here
Find the latest fuel price in Bhubaneswar. Discover how petrol and diesel prices have changed recently in the city.
Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices have decreased in the capital city on Monday. On February 23, 2026, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 101.16, and the cost of diesel was recorded at Rs 92.74 per litre, respectively.
Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have decreased in the last 24 hours as well. On Monday, February 23, 2026, the petrol rate is recorded at Rs 101.46 per liter, and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 93.02 per liter, respectively.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.06 per litre
- Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.16 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre
- Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.74 per liter