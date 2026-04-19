Fuel Price decreased in Bhubaneswar on April 19, 2026; Check Updated Rates Here

Get the latest updates on the fuel price on April 19, including decreases in petrol and diesel rates in Bhubaneswar.

By Subhashree Dash
Petrol and Diesel Rates

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Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar has decreased by 0.05 paisa, bringing the current rate to Rs 100.98 per litre. The diesel price has also decreased by 0.04 paisa, with the current rate recorded at Rs 92.56 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have decreased by 0.32 paisa, with the current rate at Rs 101.46 per litre. The diesel price has fallen by 0.30 paisa, with the current rate recorded at Rs 93.02 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
  • Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 100.80 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 100.98 per litre in Bhubaneswar

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Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.56 per liter
Also Read: Gold price increased in India today, check latest rates in top cities

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