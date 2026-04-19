Fuel Price decreased in Bhubaneswar on April 19, 2026; Check Updated Rates Here
Get the latest updates on the fuel price on April 19, including decreases in petrol and diesel rates in Bhubaneswar.
- Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 100.80 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 100.98 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.56 per liter