Fuel Price decreased in Bhubaneswar on April 19, 2026; Check Updated Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar has decreased by 0.05 paisa, bringing the current rate to Rs 100.98 per litre. The diesel price has also decreased by 0.04 paisa, with the current rate recorded at Rs 92.56 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have decreased by 0.32 paisa, with the current rate at Rs 101.46 per litre. The diesel price has fallen by 0.30 paisa, with the current rate recorded at Rs 93.02 per litre.