Fuel Price Decreased In Bhubaneswar, Cuttack On Monday, Check Rates Here

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have decreased in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On February 16, 2026, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 100.97, and the cost of diesel was recorded at Rs 92.55 per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have decreased in the last 24 hours as well. On February 16, 2026, the petrol rate is recorded at Rs 101.63 per liter, and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 93.18 per liter, respectively.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Advertisement

Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.97 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.55 per liter