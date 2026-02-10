Freight drives over 90% of rail revenue linked to Odisha; earnings cross ₹15,500 crore

Advertisement

Railway operations linked to Odisha are generating more than ₹15,500 crore in freight earnings annually, while passenger revenue remains a small fraction at around ₹1,800 to ₹2,000 crore across the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone, highlighting the overwhelming dominance of goods transport in the state’s rail economy. Official railway revenue statistics up to January 2026 show that the East Coast Railway zone earned about ₹24,071 crore from freight operations during the period.

A division-wise breakdown shows that most of these earnings originate from Odisha. The Khurda Road and Sambalpur divisions, both located within the state, together generated around ₹15,562 crore in freight revenue, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the zone’s total earnings, while the remaining share came largely from the Waltair division covering parts of Andhra Pradesh. However, a significant portion of rail revenue linked to Odisha, particularly from mineral-rich districts such as Keonjhar and parts of Sundargarh, is handled by the South Eastern Railway zone, which covers the northern mining belt of the state.

The revenue structure reflects Odisha’s position as one of India’s largest producers of coal, iron ore and steel, with mineral traffic forming the backbone of railway freight in the region. Coal remains the single largest contributor to rail earnings, followed by iron ore and finished steel. Much of this traffic originates from the Talcher–Angul coal belt, the Keonjhar iron ore region and major steel clusters in districts such as Jajpur and Jharsuguda, with cargo moving to power plants, industrial units and ports including Paradip and Visakhapatnam. The dominance of mineral and energy cargo has made the Odisha rail network one of the most freight-intensive corridors in the country.

Advertisement

While freight earnings linked to Odisha divisions are estimated at more than ₹15,500 crore, passenger operations contribute less than a tenth of the total revenue, underlining the structural dependence on mineral-based freight traffic. The trend mirrors the broader national pattern, where freight cross-subsidises passenger services, but the dependence is more pronounced in the Odisha region due to the concentration of mining and heavy industries.

The strong freight performance comes even as the Centre continues to increase capital investment in the state’s rail network. In the Union Budget 2026–27, Odisha received a railway allocation of ₹10,928 crore, up from about ₹10,599 crore in the previous year, with projects worth more than ₹90,000 crore currently under execution across the state. The scale of annual investment is now approaching the level of freight revenue generated from the Odisha rail network, highlighting the state’s importance both as a major revenue source and a priority investment destination for Indian Railways.

Over the past five years, total railway earnings in the East Coast Railway zone have risen steadily, driven almost entirely by freight. The zone’s revenue has grown from around ₹17,000 to ₹18,000 crore in 2021–22 to nearly ₹24,000 crore in the current financial year period. With new coal blocks, steel capacity expansions and port-linked industrial projects in the pipeline, freight volumes from Odisha are expected to remain strong, reinforcing the state’s central role in India’s railway freight economy.