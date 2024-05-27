Free 130GB data for Vodafone Idea users: Check details about the Vodafone Guarantee program

Vodafone Idea offers great plans for its prepaid users in the country. The telecom service provider is offering free data for Vodafone Idea users if they are using 5G devices and have opted for certain prepaid plans under the Vodafone Guarantee program. We have mentioned the details about the plans and how to get them below.

If you are eligible to get the free data you just have to dial 121199 or *199*199#. Users can get 10GB data for free in 13 cycles of 28 days. This roughly meant that in every 28 days, you will be getting 10GB of data. A total of 130GB can be obtained if you are eligible for the plan. Users should keep in mind that this offer is only applicable if they have a 5G device or are upgrading to a new 5G device. This means that when your data is exhausted, you do not have to recharge through data vouchers.

Vodafone Idea has been known to credit the account of users with free data from time to time and this offer is one of those. This Vodafone Guarantee program is limited to a specific period and is offered to meet the increasing demands of the new generation of consumers. There is no information about the end of the plan.

This free data under the Vodafone Guarantee program is available for all the 5G and 4G consumers across India. However, there are some circles like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and North East and Odisha that do not get the benefits of the plan.