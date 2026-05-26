Fourth CNG price hike: IGL hikes rate in NCR

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New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Limited( IGL) announced the hike in the prices of Compressed NaturalGas (CNG) in less than two weeks.

The revised prices came into notice from Tuesday morning. In the latest revision the price has been increased by Rs 2 per kg, while last week there was a price hike of Rs 2 per kg on Saturday.

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This is the fourth price hike this month. Before this even the price has gone up to Rs 2 per kg on May 15, followed by Rs 1 on May 17.

The repeated raise of CNG prices is due to the higher global energy prices which are linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.