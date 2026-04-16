Founder of Lenskart Peyush Bansal reacts to viral policy row over dress code on X

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Lenskart Founder Peyush Bansal clarified the viral policy row over dress code of the company by taking this matter to his social media account on X yesterday and also added to his statement furthermore today.

Bansal stated that there is no restriction on any form of religious expression and document doesn’t reflect present guidelines of Lenskart.

The post that Lenskart’s founder made yesterday reads, “Hi, all. I’ve been seeing an inaccurate policy document going viral about Lenskart. I want to speak directly that this document does not reflect our present guidelines.

Our policy has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak, and we continue to review our guidelines regularly.

Our grooming policy has evolved over the years and outdated versions do not represent who we are today. We apologize for the confusion and concern this situation has caused. We as a company, continue to learn and build.

Any lapses in our language or policies have and will continue to be addressed. We have thousands of team members across Bharat who wear their faith and culture proudly every day at our stores. They are Lenskart. Lenskart was built in Bharat, by Indians, for Indians.

Every symbol and every tradition our people carry is a part of who we are as a company. I will never let that be compromised.”

The post that Bansal made today to add more information to his yesterday’s post reads, “I have listened to your concerns and I understand your sentiment around this. I want to add more context to my earlier post. The document currently circulating is an outdated internal training document. It is not an HR policy. That said, it contained an incorrect line about bindi/tilak that should never have been written and does not reflect our values or actual practice.

When we discovered this on February 17, well before this became a public conversation, we immediately removed it.

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But I should have caught this earlier. As Founder and CEO, the responsibility for such lapses is mine. I have asked my team to bring all such materials under stricter review, and I will personally ensure this is addressed going forward. We are also looking into how this found its way into our training content.

Let me be absolutely clear. Lenskart does not and will never restrict any form of respectful religious expression. This includes bindi, tilak, or any such symbols of faith. Our team members have always been, and will always be, free to express their beliefs with pride.

I also want to thank everyone who raised this. Your voice helps us improve and stay true to what we stand for.”

Read the post here:

Hi, all. I’ve been seeing an inaccurate policy document going viral about Lenskart. I want to speak directly that this document does not reflect our present guidelines. Our policy has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak, and we… — Peyush Bansal (@peyushbansal) April 15, 2026

I have listened to your concerns and I understand your sentiment around this. I want to add more context to my earlier post. The document currently circulating is an outdated internal training document. It is not an HR policy. That said, it contained an incorrect line about… — Peyush Bansal (@peyushbansal) April 16, 2026



As per reports, Lenskart’s shares recently hit Rs 547. Its profits shot up nearly 70 times in the December quarter. Net profit jumped to Rs 1.31 billion from just Rs 18.5 million a year ago, while revenue rose 38.8% to Rs 23.08 billion, outpacing a 28% increase in expenses