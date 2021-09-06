Ford recalls over 30,000 diesel vehicles in India for higher exhaust emission

Ford Motors has recently recalled some of its diesel vehicles sold in India. The vehicles include selected diesel variant of Ford EcoSport, Ford Figo, Ford Freestyle and Ford Aspire. The recall of the vehicle was made because of higher emission rates.

According to reports, the car manufacturer has recalled vehicles that were manufactured between January 1, 2020 and June 9, 2021. The estimated vehicles that were recalled by the company were above 30,000. All the models that have received a recall had their BS6 upgrade in January and February 2020. This means that the BS6 engines have developed an issue which has resulted in the increase in higher exhaust emissions.

It is important to note that even though the cars do not generate a major issue, they are violating the BS6 norms. Hence the problem has to be fixed in a shorter span by the company. Earlier the Ford EcoSport had generally fault in child lock. Even though some of the few customers complained about it, the problem was taken care of by the company.

Ford EcoSport

The Ford EcoSport starts at a price of Rs. 8.19 Lakh and goes up to Rs. 11.69 Lakh. Ford EcoSport is offered in 11 variants which include the base model of Ambiente and the top variant Sports Diesel which is offered at a price tag of Rs. 11.69 Lakh. The SUV generates max power of 99.23 [email protected] On the other hand the maximum torque offered by the vehicle is 215Nm. The ARAI mileage of the car is 21.7kmpl for the diesel variant.

Ford Figo

Ford Figo starts at a price of Rs. 5.82 Lakh up to Rs. 8.37 Lakh. Ford Figo is offered in 7 variants. The top variant Ford Figo Titanium Blu Diesel which comes at a price tag of Rs. 8.37 Lakh. The car offers a maximum torque of 215Nm while the maximum power offered is 98.96 bhp. The ARAI Mileage of the car is 24.4 kmpl.

Ford Freestyle

The Ford Freestyle starts at price of Rs 7.28 Lakh and goes till Rs. 9.03 Lakh. Ford Freestyle is offered in 6 variants and the top variant is Ford Freestyle Flair Edition Diesel which has a price tag of Rs. 9.03 Lakh. The ARAI Mileage of the car is 24.4 kmpl for diesel fuel type. The engine offers 215Nm of peak torque and maximum power of 98.96bhp.

Ford Aspire

Ford Aspire is priced between Rs. 7.28 Lakh and Rs. 8.73 Lakh. The sedan is offered in 4 variants. The top variant Ford Figo Aspire Titanium Plus Diesel is priced at Rs. 8.73 Lakh. The ARAI Mileage of the car is 24.4 kmpl for diesel fuel type. The engine offers 215Nm of peak torque and maximum power of 98.96bhp.