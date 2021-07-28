Ford Aspire Automatic to launch in India soon, Know the expected features here

After the successful launch of Ford Figo automatic version in the Indian market, Ford is planning to launch Automatic version of Aspire sedan in India. The Automatic version of Aspire will return to India after a year of its discontinuation in the country.

According to reports, the automatic version of the Ford Aspire will be based on a 1.2 litre petrol engine with a 6-speed torque converter. The 1.2 litre petrol engine will be same as that of the Ford Figo. The engine will be capable to produce a power of 95 bhp and churn a maximum torque of 119 Nm.

Prior to the discontinuation of automatic version of Aspire, it was offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

It is assumed that, if the Aspire automatic inherits the engine from Figo automatic, it will come with an option for Sports Mode. The sports mode enables quicker gearshifts. On the other hand, the automatic engine also features a SelectShift function which enables the driver for a manual gear shifting.

At present the Ford Aspire, is offered in two trims in India. While the Titanium variant of Aspire (entry-level variant) costs Rs 7.27 lakh, the Titanium Plus variant of Aspire costs Rs 7.62 lakh. It is assumed that the upcoming automatic variant of Aspire will get a price hike of around Rs 1 lakh upon its launch.