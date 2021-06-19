Force Gurkha to launch in the 2021Q3 in India, Expected to compete Mahindra Thar

Hardcore off-roading SUV segment in India does not have many choices under Rs 20 lakhs. The Mahindra Thar along with Force Gurkha seems are few vehicles in the segment for enthusiasts.

However, the Mahindra Thar received a thorough update and was launched in its 2nd generation in India. Now, Force Motors have announced that it would launch the new generation of Gurkha in the third quarter of 2021. This roughly means that Force Gurkha will be launched between July and September of this year.

According to the reports, the new generation of Gurkha will be powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine which is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine will produce maximum power of 89bhp and gets an all-wheel-drive system (4×4).

The Gurkha SUV was showcased during Auto Expo 2020. It was observed that the SUV will feature round headlamps along with LED DRLs. The side indicators are placed on the fenders while a spare wheel is mounted on the tailgate.

The interiors of the SUV get upgraded features like black dashboard, touch screen infotainment system, power windows, circular ac vents etc.

It is expected that the new generation of Force Gurkha will be priced between Rs 10-14 lakhs in India. Further details about the SUV will be revealed soon in its website, said the company in its latest tweet.